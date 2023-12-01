WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire on Elwood Street Friday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, December 1, the WFFD was called to the 800 block of Elwood Street for a house fire.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, firefighters arrived to see fire and smoke coming from the back of the house.

Three occupants and a dog were able to escape. They said it was their dog that had alerted them to the fire by barking to wake them up.

Once they woke up, they saw smoke and were able to leave through a window and the front door.

The occupants told our reporter that the four-month-old puppy responsible for saving their life escaped through the window and is now missing.

Burchett said the fire started in the back right bed room, where a radiator-style heater had been plugged in. The fire department reported the house was operating out of code, and the electric meter had been tampered with.

The incident is still under investigation.