WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Ducky’s Santa Paws Christmas was held Sunday afternoon outside of Panera on Kemp.

There was even an ugly sweater contest held for the dogs earlier in the day. Art, jewelry, stockings for your pets, and more were out on display.

Kelli Moran, owner of Ducky’s Doggie Delights and organizer of the event said that she wants to bring more people with pets in the community together.

“We’re trying to get it to where there’s more dog-friendly events here in Wichita Falls, we’re trying to get it to where people bring their dogs out and join us as groups and small businesses, we have a lot of small businesses here from the farmers market trying to allow everyone to know that that’s where we are from, and bring more people out,” Moran said.

There will be another fundraiser this upcoming week at Grey Soap and more events leading up to Christmas.