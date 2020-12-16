WARNING VIDEO MAY BE UPSETTING TO SOME VIEWERS

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is in the hospital with injuries from a dog attack and one dog is shot and killed by Wichita Falls police Wednesday morning on Welch Street.

Police, Animal Control and Fire Department Paramedics responded to the incident shortly before 10:30 Wednesday morning at 514 Welch.

According to a relative of the victim, she was walking to a house to borrow some sugar when she was attacked and bit by one or more of about four dogs running loose.

Her condition is not known.

Police arrived with Animal Control and said pepper spray was first used to try and get the dogs restrained, and when one attacked an animal control officer, shots were then fired at one of the dogs.

A supervisor said one dog is dead, and three were taken by animal control.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information.