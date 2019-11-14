Dogs on Deployment cares for pets of active military members

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A U.S. Air Force veteran in New Mexico is giving back by helping deployed service members.

He opens his home to all their furry friends while they’re deployed overseas.

“It’s been a long six months.”

Six months–without this guy

“Hi Winston. Hi, buddy, remember me?”

He was unsure who she was at first….

“Awe, Winston. Come here. Come here. Remember me?”

But as he got closer and did some sniffing, he couldn’t keep his paws off his mom.

“Ok, you remember me!!”

Cassandra Post is a U.S. Air Force captain.

She was deployed half a year ago. Winston couldn’t go.



Post said, “It kind of felt like I literally left a part of my heart behind.

Post wasn’t *with her puppy as he grew up, but, she had Dave Sarver.



Post said, “Dave he was great. He would send me updates just about every week on Facebook Messenger and he would send me videos and pictures. He even made an album for him on Facebook.”

For 10 years, he’s been housing dogs like Winston in his Tijeras home.

Sarver is a volunteer with the non-profit dogs on deployment, which helps find the homes.

And sarver too, as a U.S. Air Force veteran, knows just how hard it is to be away from family that includes dogs.



Sarver said, “you know, I can’t give back much. I’m retired, I’m living on social security, but I can do this. That makes my day. And the fact that I’ve got company with these mutts running around here, well that makes my day too.”

And Post couldn’t be more grateful for Sarver.



Post said, “I think it’s a great program. I wish more people knew about it.”

Dogs on Deployment offers help to active service members nation-wide.

A quick search shows four different volunteers within a 50-mile radius of Wichita Falls.

If you know someone who could benefit from their services or are interested in volunteering, click here.

You can help Seth, with his Pet Jax. If you believe you can help, register now as DoD Boarder to connect!

Boarding Dates: January 6, 2020 to January 23, 2021

Interactions

Good with Dogs,

Good with Cats,

Good with Kids

Health

Pet is current on vaccinations,

Current wellness exam within 12 months,

Current on flea prevention,

Current on heartworm prevention

Potentially Problematic Behaviors

Separation anxiety,

Chewer,

Pulls heavily on leash,

Barks when left alone

You can also leave your pet with a resident in Olney, Burkburnett, Vernon or Cache Oklahoma if you can’t take your pet with you due to military commitments.