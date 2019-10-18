Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Dogs are running and jumping in the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center this weekend and loving every minute of it.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —

Handlers and their dogs are working as a team to navigate a course the goal is to do it as fast as they can without making any mistakes.

Jay McWhorter and his almost two-year-old poodle, Mia, are leaving a mark at their first Agility Trial hosted by the Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls.

“I think we qualified on that run and we got three days so hopefully we’ll get a title out of three days,” McWhorter said.

Mia is just one of a number of dogs testing their strength and speed this weekend with a variety of obstacles in the J.S.Brwidwell Ag Center.

Karen Reed said her dog, three-years-old Winslow, is her fifth agility dog.

“It teaches them to focus, it teaches them to pay attention, they love coming to class,” Reed said.

“Every time we train another dog at our facility, it’s just one that won’t end up in animal services or abandoned someplace,” Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls’ President Dave Hodges said.

All involved agree this allows for more than just discipline.

“It’s fun, and it’s a really good bonding thing to do with your dog and it teaches them to watch you pay attention to really be a better pet,” Reed said.

“The dogs here, they do it for fun and so when you’re training them you train them with rewards because it’s not natural for them to run through weave poles,” Hodges said.

Dog lovers from near and far are invited to watch man’s best friends as they run, jump and bark their way to the top of the competition.

This event is open to the public and will be taking place all weekend.

Spectators are asked not to take their pets with them.

Follow this link for details.