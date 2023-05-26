Workforce Solutions North Texas is partnering with discount retailer Dollar General to host an in-person hiring event.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A massive hiring event is set to take place in Wichita Falls this summer.

Workforce Solutions North Texas is partnering with discount retailer Dollar General to host an in-person hiring event on Thursday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wichita Falls at 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway, Entrance 5.

There will be on-the-spot interviews and job applications can be filled out online or completed on-site.

The event is free and no registration is required.

If you need resume assistance or have questions about the job fair, call Workforce Solutions North Texas at (940) 322-1801 or click here.