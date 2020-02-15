Dollar General joins Windthorst community as shopping option

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Windthorst might have a quicker trip in the future when needing something from the store.

Dollar General had their grand opening Saturday morning to introduce themselves to the community, and if folks wanted to go get groceries from the nearest Walmart from Windthorst, it would take about 20 minutes just to get there.

With the new Dollar General in town, it could take a 20 minutes round trip.

Rosalee was born and raised in Windthorst, and the 83-year old now has a quick and easy place to get what she needs, and those at Dollar General are happy to provide this service.

“I actually grew up in a small town, so when we got our Dollar General in our town it was huge,” Dollar General manager Gabbie von Heuvel said. “To find out that some people are saying that haven’t had anything here for like 30 years, it’s pretty exciting because now they don’t have to travel to Wichita or where ever it may be.”

What used to be at least an hour round trip to the closest Walmart is not right down the road in Windthorst.

“As I look around, they have so many items and stuff, so that’s really, really nice, you know for youth and whatever there are different things, mostly notice the things we need is on the shelf,” Rosalee said.

However, Dollar General doesn’t just want to move in and make money. Von Heuvel said they want to be involved in the community, too.

“I’m sure it’s going to keep going up as soon as everyone really finds out that we are here, and also if we continue just, get the town involved more, I think that we’ll steady, be pretty steady,” von Heuvel said. “Just pretty thankful that people are pretty excited that I’m here,” von Heuvel said. “I’m an outsider in this town, but they’ve definitely accepted me, so I’m just excited about that.”

Hopefully, the new store can help those like Rosalee save an hour or two while shopping.

Dollar General joins Windthorst General Store as the main options for supplies around town.