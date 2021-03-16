Dollar General store near completion on 9th and Brook

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Residents around 9th and Brook will soon have close access to groceries and fresh produce again.

They’ve been without a nearby grocery store ever since the Kings Grocery closed.

There will soon be a Dollar General just a block away. A Dollar General spokesperson said they are nearing completion of the new location, which will offer a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Final preparations are expected to be finished by next week.

The current Dollar General one block away will relocate to the Old Kings at 1818 9th with the employees also making that move.

The store will offer the top 20 produce items typically offered in traditional grocery stores.

They said that covers about 80% of what most groceries sell.

Dollar General now has nine stores in Wichita Falls and 12 in Wichita County.