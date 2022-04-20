WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A retail store in Crossroads Center sustained thousands of dollars in damage Wednesday afternoon according to local fire officials.

According to Eddie Mawson, Assistant Fire Marshal with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, fire fighters were alerted to a structure fire in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway at the Dollar General located in Crossroads Center around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Mawson said fire crews arrived on scene and discovered a fire on the porch of the business that involved a propane tank stand with several tanks leaking propane that were on fire.

According to Mawson, the propane hazard prompted crews on scene to upgrade the fire to a two-alarm fire.

Mawson said no firefighters or civilians were reported injured at the scene, and it took crews about 30 minutes to control the fire.

Mawson estimated the damage done to the structure at $30,000 and damage to contents at $20,000 for a total estimated damage of $50,000.

According to Mawson, the fire is still under investigation. A cause has not been released at this time.

This is a developing news story. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more from Texoma’s Homepage, subscribe to our newsletter.