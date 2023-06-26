UPDATE: Monday, June 26, 2023, at 11:45 a.m.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have released images taken from the security camera at the Lone Star Dollar Saver of the suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Sgt. Eipper released the following photos of the suspect in the aggravated robbery:

Photos from security camera at Lone Star Dollar Saver of suspect in aggravated robbery (Photos courtesy WFPD)

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also call the WFPD emergency number at 940-720-5000.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working to identify the suspect in a late-night robbery at the Lone Star Dollar Saver that occurred over the weekend.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, patrol officers responded to the Lone Star Dollar Saver in the 3600 block of Sheppard Access Road on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at around 11:40 p.m., in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Sgt. Eipper said the responding officers discovered the suspect entered the store wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve black hoodie, a black hat, black gloves, and a face covering. He said the officers believed the suspect was possibly wearing his hoodie inside out.

Sgt. Eipper said the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money, then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. He said the store clerk was not injured.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the officers believe the suspect is a black male, 5’10-6’00 in height, and with a weight of 160-180 pounds.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.