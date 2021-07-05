Dollar Tree on IP Road latest target of accused rock throwing burglar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old Wichita Falls man with a history of throwing rocks through glass doors is arrested in the latest case of a rock through a glass store door.

Nicholas Rodriguez’s latest alleged target is the Dollar Tree on Iowa Park Road on Sunday.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police found the glass in the front door broke with a tennis ball size rock Sunday morning about 8. Video from inside the store showed a man breaking the glass, then going to the freezer section to take about $20 worth of food and from another aisle two boxes of Reese’s Puffs, two packages of hamburger buns and some candy.

Several hours later an officer spotted a man on Kenley matching the man in the video and a search of the location turned up the stolen food.

Police charged him with making a terroristic threat when they say he threatened in an officer’s presence to stab residents there for cooperating with officers.

In April Rodriguez was charged with burglary when police say video shows him throwing a rock through a window of the Dollar Saver on Iowa Park Road and reaching in and taking two bags of pork skins.

An officer arrested him at a nearby car wash where a man was reported breaking into machines.

In 2019 he was arrested after a woman said he broke out her car windows with a rock because he said she cheated on him and he wanted her to suffer like he did.

In 2016 he was arrested and convicted after the manager of a trailer park said he was throwing rocks at a trailer.

Rodriguez has seven arrests for criminal mischief or trespass, one for attempted escape and three for burglary of a building.