Dollar Tree recalls nearly 143,000 candles due to fire, burn hazards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Dollar Tree has recalled nearly 143,000 candles due to fire and burn hazards according to a report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall for is for the Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candles that was announced on December 2.

There’s been two reported incidents of the flame reaching above the glass causing the glass to break.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

According to the report, consumers should stop using the candles and contact Dollar Tree for a refund.

