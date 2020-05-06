Domino’s Pizza delivers over 2,000 pizzas to first responders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Domino’s Pizza here in Wichita Falls has delivered more than 2000 pizzas to first responders in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Lawton and even Duncan.

Drivers delivered 53 pizzas to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Owners Michael Loehr and Dan Fleck decided to go above and beyond for those who serve and protect us on a daily basis and especially during this pandemic.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said it’s heartwarming to know that the community supports those who risk their lives to protect the community.

“It makes us feel good that we get paid to do our job, but it’s always nice to have something like this where people go beyond in order to do something good for us,” Eipper said.

Loehr said they are not done yet, they will be delivering more pizzas over the next few weeks to nurses and even some cafeteria workers.

“Pizzas always a fun thing to do and be able to do something different from the norm and help them get a little break from all the madness that they have out there,” Loehr said.