WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is a 16-hour online giving event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation to grow philanthropy in Texoma and surrounding areas.

Texoma Gives will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The purpose of an area-wide day like Texoma Gives is to bring the region together on one day to raise money and awareness for Texoma non-profits.

Over 230 nonprofits spanning 24 counties in Texas and Oklahoma will participate in the 8th annual event that has raised over $9 million since its inception in 2016.

In 2023, the goal of Texoma Gives is $2 million in donations to local nonprofit organizations.

To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.

All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND DONATE TO TEXOMA GIVES

Participating Local Nonprofits

More than 230 area nonprofit organizations will participate in Texoma Gives in 2023. The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.