WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is a 16-hour online giving event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation to grow philanthropy in Texoma and surrounding areas.

Texoma Gives will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The purpose of an area-wide day like Texoma Gives is to bring the region together on one day to raise money and awareness for Texoma non-profits.

Over 230 nonprofits spanning 24 counties in Texas and Oklahoma will participate in the 8th annual event that has raised over $9 million since its inception in 2016.

In 2023, the goal of Texoma Gives is $2 million in donations to local nonprofit organizations.

To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.

All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Participating Local Nonprofits

More than 230 area nonprofit organizations will participate in Texoma Gives in 2023. The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.