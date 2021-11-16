Donation Fund started for fiery crash victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Facebook Fundraiser has been set up for the victim of a fiery car crash that happened Thursday, November 11.

The victim in the crash was identified as 23-year-old Emani Morgan of Wichita Falls.

In the Facebook Fundraiser page created by one of Morgan’s family members, it says she has incurred injuries such as head trauma, internal injuries to her liver, spleen, lungs, and bladder. It also mentions that she has many broken bones in her face as well as her nose, ribs, and legs.

Morgan is currently undergoing medical care at a hospital in the DFW Metroplex area.

Her family is asking for monetary donations to help with travel costs to Texas for her mother to be able to stay with her until her health improves.

Donations to help the Morgan family can be made to the family’s Facebook Fundraiser page.