Donations needed for ‘Texoma’s Largest Baby Shower’ to help new moms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the biggest baby shower of the year and Christian radio station KMOC is asking for your help to make it a success.

They’re hosting Texoma’s annual “Largest Baby Shower,” which will help provide the things new moms need to take care of their loved ones. They’ll take donations for new baby items throughout the end of the month.

All of the items will benefit Inheritance Adoptions, The Center in Wichita Falls and Vernon, and The Ark in Iowa Park.

They need diapers, baby wipes, hygiene items and clothing for newborns to 12-month-olds.

You can drop off your donations at the station, which is located at 1040 West Wenonah Boulevard.