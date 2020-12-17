Donations still needed to make Soups and Socks a success

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As many of us check items off our Christmas lists for our friends and families, some are ensuring our homeless community is not forgotten this holiday season.

For the second year, Soups and Socks will provide well-needed items for those people in our community relying on the Faith Mission.

Faith Mission‘s CEO Steve Sparks said they are able to provide so much more for so many people because of community donations such as this.

“We just honestly wouldn’t be able to afford to buy so it keeps us open and keeps us able to do what we wanna do,” Sparks said.

This event was so successful last year only through the community’s help can this year be just a good.

You can donate items such as socks, blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shaving cream at KFDX at 4500 Seymour Highway or you can send a monetary donation to this GoFundMe link.