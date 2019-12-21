Donations turned idea into holiday celebration at inaugural Coop and Clarke’s Soups and Socks event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What started as an idea, turned into a success Saturday with the inaugural Coop and Clarke’s Soups and Socks.

KFDX and Texoma’s Homepage’s very own Shatanya Clarke and Brandon Cooper organized the event at Faith Mission for those who may go without.

All thanks to donations, those attending got a free meal and items such as socks and blankets to keep them warm during these colder months.

More than 60 men, women and children enjoyed a variety of soups with a shot at winning some prizes.

The lunch chef at Faith Mission played a large role in preparing the food, and he’s a part of a Faith Mission program and said this event is special.

“This right here is something that I haven’t seen since I’ve been here,” chef James Martin said. “We’ve had groups come in, but this is elaborate. This is amazing right here. This is like over the top.”

More than 20 volunteers spent their afternoon serving the homeless community of Wichita Falls.