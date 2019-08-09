Donny Davis manslaughter trial continues

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday, August 9, morning jurors were listening to more of the tape of Donny Davis’ interrogation as his trial for manslaughter continued in Henrietta.

The 24-year-old is charged in the shooting of 30-year-old Greg Allen Gray in May 2016.

Davis was not charged until last September, after the first suspect, the victim’s girlfriend, Macey Choate, had her murder charge dismissed.

In his interrogation, Davis told investigators Gray was letting him stay in the trailer he and Choate lived in.

On the day of the shooting, he said he was asleep and heard Choate and Gray arguing then went back to sleep.

He said when he woke up later he found Gray’s body in the hallway and Choate walked into the trailer and asked what happened.

He said he and Choate took Gray’s body out and put it in the passenger seat of Gray’s car.

Davis also said the couple argued frequently, mostly about allegations of cheating on each other.

A medical examiner testified Thursday Gray suffered blunt force injuries and a gunshot wound to the chest.