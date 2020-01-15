Don’t be foggy about driving conditions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fog has taken over Wichita Falls in the morning the last couple of weeks.

It doesn’t last long but it usually is thickest in the morning while people are headed to work.

There are plenty of things you can do to help with your visibility and staying safe on the road during these conditions, with the most important being that you make sure you can see others and they can see you.

“The number one thing is to be seen, you need to be seen,” TxDOT public information officer Adele Lewis said.

It is nearly impossible to be seen when you don’t have the right lights on.

“We actually see people that turn their headlights off because they feel like they are getting some glare back. If it’s your regular lights then you’re going to need to leave them on because if you turn off your lights, you are essentially a ghost, no one can see you,” Lewis said.

That’s why TxDOT stresses the simple tips you can do to stay safe.

“So you want to put your full headlights on and we’re talking low beam and if you have some fog lights throw those in there too. But never use your high beams because that flashes back at you and you have a near white-out condition that you are driving into,” Lewis said.

Whatever you do, avoid pulling over to the side of the road or highway at all costs.

“People see things on the side of the road and they think maybe their driving and they can follow them, that’s where it gets extremely dangerous. If it gets too scary on a foggy day or rainy day or snowy day and you want to get off, you need to just exit the freeway or the highway completely, get into a parking lot and get off the road. If you have to… if it’s an emergency and the only thing you can do is pull onto that shoulder, go off into the grass as far as possible,” Lewis said.

Once on the grass or as far over as possible, keep your seatbelt on and turn all of your lights off so you’re not confused for a driving car.

Other key tips Lewis shared with me are to slow down and allow yourself extra time to get where you need to be, leaving plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.

It can also help to turn down the radio off and roll windows down so drivers can hear the surroundings while driving.