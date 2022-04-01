WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt of court by storming out and slamming his door.

Kristen Brazil is charged with one count of criminal mischief on August 5, 2021 in Judge Robert Woodruff’s court.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Sept. 9, 2021 and she was finally booked into jail Wednesday, March 30.

Deputies responded to the courtroom after a panic alarm went off from Woodruff’s courtroom. They were told that a heavy set female had caused a disturbance and left following his ruling on an eviction.

He said the ruling visibly upset Brazil and when a clerk handed her the court papers, she stood up quickly and walked out very fast and when she got to the door, she used both hands to push it very hard.

The door swung open and slammed into the wall, leaving a hole in the outside wall.

Woodruff said he yelled at Brazil to come back but she kept going.

The judge instructed deputies to locate her and bring her back. They reported the deputy on security at the courthouse door said she had left just before the alarm went out.

Deputies searched the area but could not locate her.

Deputies said Brazil’s former landlord provided information on her possible new residence. The warrant was served March 30 and she posted bond and was released the same day.