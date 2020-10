A downed power line could be the cause of a house fire on the East side Monday morning according to the Wichita Falls Fire Marshal.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A downed power line could be the cause of a house fire on the East side Monday morning according to the Wichita Falls Fire Marshal.

Five units and 18 fire fighters responded to the call just before 7 a.m. for a structure fire on the 600 block of Barwise Street.

Officials said it took them about a half hour to get the fire out.

No word on how much damage the house received or if someone lived in the house.