WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Opportunity for growth, that’s what owners of Downtown Bazaar are offering to those setting up booths inside.

Try to imagine an indoor flea market, there are several different booths throughout the building where you can find just about anything you can think of.

Back in May, Co-founder of Downtown Bazaar, Nadia Cerna took over management of Mi Fiesta Bazaar before changing the name. She said once doors opened, business was booming.

“It’s a great place for anyone who is starting a business to come and set up their own little storefront,” Cerna said. “We have it at affordable prices, and you get to customize each location or each little booth to your liking. I think that’s the best part about it because you get to be creative.”

This is exactly why the owner of Staying Fresh with Sweetpea, Teresa Acosta chose to set up shop inside to hopefully expand her business while helping also helping raise funds for the Humane Society of Wichita County.

“I’m an animal lover, and this is the dog, Lucky, that we adopted through The Humane Society, which sadly last year, he passed away, so I wanted to give back to a non-profit organization, and that was the one that I chose,” Acosta said.

And not only is Downtown Bazaar helping Acosta help others, her husband Ernest said it’s a great space for anyone thinking of starting a small business.

“It gives other vendors the opportunity to expose their crafts and stuff that people do need here downtown,” Acosta said.

Which is one of the main reasons manager Luis Martinez said they opened the shop.

“We try to help them promote themselves as well,” Martinez said. “We actually partner with Zavala to bring in guest speakers regarding business to explain to people how to get business loans or how to do paperwork regarding their business, so we try to provide resources so that people can grow their own business at the same time.”

In hopes that one day these vendors will have the title of store owners.

There is still plenty of space available for rent and they have several options available.

For more information on how you can rent a space, click here.