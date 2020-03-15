Downtown businesses carry-on St. Patrick’s Day fun despite festival cancellation

Wichita Falls downtown businesses aren’t letting the tough decision to cancel the downtown St. Patrick’s Day festival pinch their fun.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls downtown businesses aren’t letting the tough decision to cancel the downtown St. Patrick’s Day festival pinch their fun.

Amid growing coronavirus concerns, Downtown Wichita Falls Development decided Friday to cancel the festival for social distancing purposes.

Many downtown restaraunts, bars and music venues carried on, encouraging folks to come out and support local.

Iron Horse Pub hosted musical acts that already planned to perfrom.

Gypsy Kit had live music and all the St. Patrick’s Day decor.

Gypsy Kit’s owner Tagan Couch said businesses downtown decided to stay open and continue celebrating because of all the planning that went into the weekend.

“We all stock up for this weekend, it’s our busiest day of the entire year most years, so we just still wanted to have a party and keep everybody downtown and support all of your local shops down here, we need your help,” Couch said.

Couch said each year they typically buy enough for 5,000 people for the weekend.