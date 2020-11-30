Downtown businesses see spike in sales over the weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It was a big weekend for several businesses throughout downtown Wichita Falls.

Owner of Dear Heart Jewelry, Nichole Kirk said they saw a good spike when it came to online sales and foot traffic was heavier than normal over the weekend.

The jewelry store opened its doors in downtown Wichita Falls a few months back.

Kirk said it took a little while for business in her storefront to pick up but said when it comes to online sales, they’ve been steadily increasing since they’ve been open and she said they’ve nearly doubled her sales compared to last year.

“I feel like our online audience this entire year has grown a lot. I don’t know if it’s because people are at home shopping more or just because of our products and the message, people are really clinging to this year during this time,” Kirk said.

Kirk said Cyber-Monday has been busy too and encourages residents to remember to shop local to help keep businesses like hers alive.

If you would like to check out some great deals at Dear Heart, click here.