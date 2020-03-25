Downtown Development: COVID-19 cancellations cause financial strife for organizations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The cancelation of the 2020 Cajun Fest by Downtown Wichita Falls Development to continue to promote social distancing is putting a wedge in their financial future.

In its 20-year history of planning events, Downtown Wichita Falls Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said they have never canceled an event, and she said with two major events canceled back to back, the organization will be feeling the impact.

Money from these events goes toward economic development, business recruitment and business retention efforts, so Schmader is asking for community support.

“We’re the agency that works on revitalization and making sure that the businesses and the district as a whole get what they need, our quality of life projects bringing new businesses in, so we really need the community not only to support the small businesses but the local nonprofits as well,” Schmader said.

Schmader said the staff, board and committees are working on figuring out what the rest of the year looks like for downtown events and if possible a new event may surface in the fall.

If you’d like to donate to downtown development, contact Jana Schmader at her email here.