WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development have been working hard to help give those interested in bringing business to downtown Wichita Falls an easy-to-follow guide with all the information they need.

In this guide, you can find out about upcoming events and property listings among several other services.

Executive Directory for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader said she wanted to make things easier for those looking to set up shop in the downtown area.

“It’s kind of – putting things in simple terms – where people always have something to refer to if they have questions or knowing exactly what we do or who to contact,” Schmader said. “There’s information – since we are a city liason – about if there’s a broken street light, here’s who you call in the city. So again, we try to make doing business in downtown as easy as it possibly could be, which is part of our mission.”

For more information on this guide and how to get a copy of it, click here.