Downtown Duncan prepares for annual Holiday Stroll event

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Duncan merchants are preparing for the annual Holiday Stroll event on Saturday, November 21st from 10-6 p.m.

The Main Street Duncan members are busily preparing for one of the Holiday Stroll for the 34th year. This annual tradition is a favorite amongst the retail business owners and those in the community. Families and visitors fill downtown Duncan for this event.

All the downtown retailers will offer discounted shopping, door prizes or giveaways, new merchandise for the shoppers during the stroll, and surprises inside each store.

“The holiday stroll is the retail event of the season for downtown Duncan,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, Executive Director of Main Street Duncan, “and something we’ve enjoyed doing with friends and family for years. The stores offer something new, fun games, and a great selection of products.”

Some stores will have Black Friday deals in addition to the new merchandise on Saturday. Due to the pandemic, the traditional Holiday Stroll will have changes this year. Sidewalk vendors will not setup to giveaway refreshments. Additionally, stores will not offer free snacks.

Some store owners are still requiring masks and all are working diligently to keep their stores clean and safe. Cleaning dressing rooms between use and cleaning counters, for example, are being done regularly to ensure public safety.

“The Main Street Duncan organization has a Keeping It Clean grant, “ said Ahlfenger, “and we can provide a hospital-grade disinfectant to those who are in need; the public should rest assured that the small business owners are doing anything and everything possible to keep not only the public but also employees safe.”