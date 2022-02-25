WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you use the flyover exit from Interstate 44 to Downtown and 6th Street, you’ll need to find a new path, at least temporarily.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced Friday the I-44 Flyover Exit to Downtown and 6th Street will be closed beginning Monday, February 28 at 9:30 a.m.

This closure will occur in order for the Water Distribution Division to conduct a scheduled repair of a leaking water main on 6th Street between Austin and Burnett Streets.

The closure will last until Friday, March 4 to allow for the water leak to be repaired and the street to be put back into place.

During this time, northbound motorists on the flyover trying to reach downtown Wichita Falls should exit US82/287 at the Broad Street exit.

City officials encourage drivers to take this road closure and detour into account when traveling to the downtown Wichita Falls area.

For more information, you’re urged to contact the Public Information Office at (940) 761-7401 or the Water Distribution Division at (940) 761-4333.