Downtown living proves to be successful

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— With the rapid growth of downtown and more and more businesses calling downtown home, the need for more living space has grown as well. Over the past year, three large apartments were built in the downtown area. The Landmark, the City Center Plaza, and the Ninth Street Lofts.

As far as The Landmark goes, Community Director, Carol Whitehead said they’re at maximum capacity, leaving many folks 55 and older on a waiting list. Proving that if you build it they will come.

Downtown, where you can get just about anything within a few blocks from each other, and now you can find more and more places to live right in the heart of Wichita Falls.

“We actually did not open the doors here until the very end of July. July the 27th is the first day that we had residents to actually move into the property,” Whitehead said.

Fast forward 5 months and Whitehead said they are completely full. Something that resident, Donald Prescott attributes to convenience.

“Well it’s close to everything I go to every day, the 50 Plus Zone, The Red Door and I just like the neighborhood, it’s nice and quiet,” Prescott said.

“It’s a good property, they are close to everything. They are close to the library, they are close to The Kitchen, the senior zone, and that’s the places that they really enjoy going to,” Whitehead said.

Just down the road, Property Manager, Chelsey Pirkle said the City Center Plaza is little over 75-percent full and that’s after only being open for about 3 months. Which she believes is because of how fast the downtown area is growing in general.

“Different things just happen down here. Being able to walk to go get some food and if you work downtown you can just walk to work and walk back, you’re just kind of where you need to be,” Pirkle said.

Both Pirkle and Whitehead believe this is just the beginning of a downtown boom, a growth that will, in turn, be its own way of life in downtown Wichita Falls.

Now there is a waiting list for The Landmark apartments and you do need to be 55 years or older to live there. There are still units available at City Center Plaza, but Pirkle said they are going quick.

If you would like more information on how to lease space at either location click here for City Center and here for The Landmark.