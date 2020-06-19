Downtown Royalty eager to give gift of music in Sounds of Speedway return

For the first time since the spread of the pandemic, local bands are prepping to get back on stage and they could not be more thrilled.

Mark Forehand and Brandon Mundt of Downtown Royalty band are tuning their guitars and warming up their voices just in time for an annual concert and they are incredibly excited since this is the first major public performance since the start of the pandemic.

“Sounds of Speedway and getting back playing with these guys is definitely a breath of fresh air,” Forehand said.

“We have a whole batch of new songs that we’re getting ready to release at some point, so we have only played a few of these songs like twice so far so we’re really anxious to share these songs with the world,” Mundt said.

Forehand and Mundt said now more than ever they are hoping to reconnect with their fans by having conversations with their audience about their musical journey.

“It’s going to be like a storytellers kind of thing,” Mundt said. “We are going to talk about the song, how it became the song what it took to finish the song and the meanings behind the songs.”

“It feels good to see the people like we said we missed our family and it’s good to see our people out there again,” Forehand said.

Program Coordinator at The Forum Kristine Thueson said she hopes residents will feel comfortable enough to attend the concert that is in its eighth year.

While organizers want residents to come out and have a great time, they also want you to follow safety guidelines.

That’s why there are sanitization stations installed but residents are encouraged to bring their own.

Additionally, they are enforcing the 6-feet-apart rule and even though it is not required, they are highly recommending people wear a mask.

“We want them to be safe, we do however want them to have some mental health as well and to be able to get out and enjoy a public setting,” Thueson said.

The concert kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Forum.

Tickets are $20, attendees can bring their own beer and wine and you will be able to purchase food from Stove Oven or bring your own.

Click this link for more details.