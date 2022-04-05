WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Besides approving the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita, Wichita Falls City Councilors also discussed the idea of bringing new signal poles to downtown and closing the deal on the most valuable piece of property.

New traffic lights approved

City Council makes it official for the new signal poles to go in at downtown intersections.

Director of Transportation for the city John Burrus says they have to replace about two poles a year anyway, so the money for this project is funds they’d be using.

This will upgrade the look of the downtown signal poles at intersections and also replace old ones that are about to hit life expectancy.

Don’t expect them too quick though. Burrus doesn’t anticipate first order being completed for about a year.

Lawrence Road/Call Field plot sold

City Councilors unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the sale of the .71 acres located at the corner of Lawrence Road and Call Field for $926,000 to Smokestack Investments.

While many anticipating what will go onto that lot, Thomas Densmore with Smokestack says it’s still too early to know. Keeping many, including Mayor Santellana and the rest of the councilors, on their toes about the interesting location.

“It’s a strange footprint with some limited accessibility but the new owners, I think, he has some idea of what he wants to put in that intersection, in that busy area of Wichita Falls, that Lawrence Road and Call Field area. You know, hopefully, get some business in there that helps attract more people and bring in some sales tax dollars, so we are all kind of on pins and needles as well wondering what’s going to be built there as well,” Santellana said.

The city confirms that no changes will be made to the road on Lawrence or Call Field and no additional entrances will be made. Whatever the new business is will use the existing entrances for that area.