Downtown WF businesses could take financial hit after HH100 goes virtual

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many downtown Wichita Falls businesses rely on the influx of visitors during Hotter’N Hell season, but with the ride going virtual, this could leave lasting impacts for those businesses.

“Since the race starts and ends in downtown, it’s such an opportunity for people to come out and explore,” Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader said.

However, that’s not the case this year after Hotter’N Hell organizers decided to pull the plug on the in-person event that normally brings thousands to the downtown area. Schmader said this is going to severely impact several businesses.

“They rely on that, they know that it’s going to be a new customer base, and a lot of those people come back year after year, so it’s also going to be retention for them, so it is a big deal that it’s not going to happen this year,” Schmader said.

Even though those businesses won’t see that influx this year, the community can still help.

“I would just encourage everyone to please come down and support. Go to the farmers market, get your brunch, shop your retail, eat out as much as you can because they are going to see that dip in revenue,” Schmader said.

Although this is going to be rough on the wallets of local downtown businesses, Schmader is confident that these business owners will get through these tough times.

“They’re strong and they’re tough and they’ve adapted so much and I think they learned a lot throughout the process of being creative in different ways and that they can adapt to change so, I see us staying strong,” Schmader said.

Saturday was supposed to be the official ride, but the Hotter’N Hell Farmers Market will still go on from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.