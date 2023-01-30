WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time since 2019, Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials are moving forward with a full St. Patrick’s Day Festival.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said her team is going all out this year, not only for the St Patricks Day Festival but all year long, showing that downtown events are back in full force.

Live music, some tasty food, and an amazing atmosphere are all things you can expect when visiting downtown for the 2023 St Patrick’s Day Festival, and having to alter plans for the festival over the past couple of years, Schmader said not only is she excited for the event, but local businesses in the area are hoping for some heavy foot traffic.

“It’s such a wonderful day when people come down. It’s culture, it’s food, it’s music and it’s just supporting downtown. We are a non-profit organization, so this will go back into us supporting our mission, and while you’re downtown, you can stop by all of our great businesses and help support them as well,” Schmader said.

And due to the pandemic, several events were canceled or altered. In 2023, Schmader said they are back and better than ever.

“I think the big thing for 2023 with Downtown Development is that we are all in and all back. So every one of our festivals will be full festivals. What the public knows and what they love, St. Pats will be the exact same way, but with some changes,” Schmader said.

Schamder has also been working with city officials to help spruce up the downtown area in hopes to attract more visitors.

“By the time festivals roll around here, you’re going to see some new signal poles in downtown, some new benches, some new trash cans, and maybe some new public art, so there’s a lot of things going on simultaneously and businesses and construction that are going to be opening,” Schmader said.

But Schmader isn’t stopping at the St Patrick’s Fest.

“The first art walk will kick off the first Thursday in April, and we will run April through October. So we’ll have St. Patrick’s in March, Cajun Fest in April, and we’ll kick off right with our art walk starting in April, so we’re busy,” Schmader said.

And as you can imagine, they could use all the help they can get. Whether it’s by donating funds or donating your time by volunteering.

The St. Patrick’s Day Festival will kick off on Saturday, March 11 starting with the Downtown Dash 5k run. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate.

For more information on how to purchase a ticket, or if you’d like to volunteer, click here.