Downtown WF Development to hold downtown clean up event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been looking for a way to pitch in and help the community, there’s an opportunity for you coming up.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be holding a downtown clean-up event next weekend. Marketing Director Jeanette Charos said volunteers will be helping with cleaning up the sidewalks and streets of downtown.

Volunteers will meet at the welcome center at 709 Indiana where they will receive equipment and instructions. Charos said it’s the perfect time to get downtown spruced up right before Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

“We bring in thousands of people, you know its kind of nice to put the community’s best face forward, they’re only here usually once a year and we want to make a big impact for our visitors,” Charos said.

Charos said all you need to do is show up on Saturday, August 14th at 8 a.m. They are also accepting equipment. She also said if anyone wants to lend them various yard tools they would greatly appreciate that. They will take down your information to get your equipment returned.