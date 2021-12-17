Downtown WF Development unveils new placemaking sign in Park Central

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It was a big day for officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development after months and months of hard work.

A new WFTX sign was unveiled Friday as part of the Park Central Activation Project.

Sponsors for each letter of the sign include the J.S. Bridwell Foundation, Brian’s Plumbing, and Texoma Community Credit Union.

Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Jana Schmader said she hopes this sign will serve as a gathering point for folks living in or traveling to Wichita Falls.

“A placemaking sign is where people go where it’s a sense of their town or who they are, so we’re hoping this is a step in bringing people to Wichita Falls together, so when you drive by its such a cool thing, it’s a selfie for people who want to stop and you’re always going to remember that WFTX that you saw as you were driving through downtown,” Schmader said.

She said none of this would be possible without her board of directors and the community’s support along with several local businesses in the area.