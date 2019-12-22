Downtown WF Farmers Market draws in last-minute shoppers

This gives local businesses the chance to sell their unique makings and show all downtown Wichita Falls has to offer.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the holidays right around the corner, some Texomans are making their last-minute run for gifts.

The Farmers Market was full of local artists, food and drink vendors and of course, people looking for those final items to make their holiday list complete.

Karen Lamberth went shopping with her family and managed to find a handmade wood car to give her granddaughter. She said it’s all about supporting local businesses, especially during the holiday season.

“I’m a firm believer in Wichita Falls and Wichita Falls downtown, I grew up in downtown Wichita Falls, my mother worked down here and I’m so proud to see the Wichita Falls Downtown Development and all of the strides it’s made in the last few years,” Lamberth said.

For anyone who missed the Christmas Market, check out a list of WF Farmers Market vendors.

Plus it’s open every first and third Saturday of the month.