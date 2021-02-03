Downtown WF Farmers Market transfers management, marketing to Farmers Market Association

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development announced Monday, February 1 the management and marketing of the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market transferred to the Farmers Market Association.

The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market is located at 713 Ohio Street.

Their mission is to provide healthy, fresh produce, non-commercial foods and artisan wares to the residents and visitors to the community, and to support both small and large farmers.

Officials with the Farmers Market said they encourage commerce, entertainment and trade in downtown Wichita Falls businesses.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor at the Farmers Market, please contact Alishia via email or call (940) 687-7333.