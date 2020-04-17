Downtown Wichita Falls Development celebrates 20th anniversary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls Development was started 20 years ago as a nonprofit organization that hoped to bring in more people to downtown, and throughout the day, officials will have several things on its website to celebrate this anniversary, and then at 7:30 p.m., there will be a virtual concert with some local musicians.

Since its inception, Downtown Wichita Falls Development has helped preserve historic buildings, while also beautifying downtown. One thing Wichita Falls has become known for is their art community, but that wasn’t always the case.

“You’ve really seen the art scene come on the last 6-8 years,” Downtown Wichita Falls Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said. “The community really bought into it. There was a study put out where to build a well-rounded community you have to include the arts. So, that’s really something the community as a whole has embraced and then of course downtown that’s what people want, they want that art, that culture, that entertainment.”

If you’d like to see the virtual concert, click here. There you can also find ways to donate to Downtown Development.