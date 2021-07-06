Downtown Wichita Falls Development launch ‘Opportunity Tours’ of potential storefronts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development Tuesday announced the launch of a new program designed to showcase buildings for sale or lease.

With funding help from the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation, “Opportunity Tours” will give easier access to investors by opening up buildings for tours and having property owners, realtors and brokers, and Downtown Development staff on-site to provide any information investors may be looking for.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials said the goal is to provide a convenient opportunity for those interested in entrepreneurship and economic development to have access to available properties downtown by hosting events in the evening and on weekends.

The first building on that list is located at 620 Ohio Avenue, with tours available on Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

This property contains two suites and both are currently for lease.

The property at 620 Ohio has had a full historic rehabilitation to restore her to her glory.

Centrally located in the core of Downtown, this space is within walking distance to all the major attractions, including restaurants and bars, retail establishments, and entertainment venues.

New roof and HVAC systems. Tenant improvement allowance negotiable.

A mimosa bar and breakfast foods will be provided.

For more information on the retail space available at 620 Ohio, visit the Downtown Wichita Falls Development website.