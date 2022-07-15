WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Wichita Falls is now home to 15 special bike racks across the downtown area.

Friday’s unveiling was for 90 For Dad and Hospice of Wichita Falls in front of the 6th Street Winery.

Downtown Development Chair Becky Raeke said the Bike Project is a great way to join with organizations that aren’t in the downtown area.

“They’re really just fun partnerships between downtown Wichita Falls and whatever that organization or event is, so it’s just a way to kind of parter with other organizations that aren’t necessarily downtown exclusively,” Raeke said.

90 For Dad is an annual fundraiser for Hospice of Wichita Falls. It was created by Dail Neely in memory of his father Melvin as a thank you for the care that Hospice provided the Neely family.

This year’s ride will be held Saturday, July 16, at 9 a.m. Find more information about the ride here.