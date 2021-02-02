Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market to host Winter Wine Fest 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will host the Winter Wine Fest 2021 this Saturday, February 6.

This years Winter Wine Fest will feature area wineries, local music, food and home-grown fun for the whole family.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, February 6, visit the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market, located at the corner of 8th Street and Ohio Street.

At least seven local wineries will be in attendance offering tastings in addition to fresh food and food trucks, plus a slew of local vendors.

Click on the image below for more information: