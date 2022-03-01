WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — One suspect is in custody after a high speed chase that originated near downtown Wichita Falls ended in a stand off on U.S. 287.

Details are limited at this time, but early reports indicate officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were engaged in a high speed chase with a vehicle around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

The chase at times reached speeds of 90 miles per hour, and the suspect reportedly hit another vehicle on southbound Central Freeway at a point in time during the chase, but continued driving.





The chase came to a halt when the suspect reportedly stopped on U.S. 287 near the Wichita County Jail, but the suspect would not comply with police directions and initial reports indicated the suspect appeared to be reaching for something.

Police surrounded the vehicle and eventually took the suspect into custody.

At a point in time, both directions of U.S. 287 were shut down, but both lanes appear to have reopened.

No further information is available at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

