Downtown Wichita Falls restaurants offering full Thanksgiving meals to-go

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are still deciding what to do for Thanksgiving dinner, and don’t want to have worry about cooking…then listen up.

Wichita Falls is putting together a list of downtown restaurants that will be offering thanksgiving dinners to-go.

Gypsy Kit, Highlander, Karat Bar and Bistro and Progress and Provisions will all be offering dinner’s to go.

And if you are looking to celebrate with some alcohol, 6th Street Winery, Gypsy Kit, Half Pint, Hook and Ladder and Wichita Falls Brewing Company will all be offering to-go alcohol.