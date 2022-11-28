WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Oompa Loompa doompety doo, downtown Wichita Falls is turning ‘Wonka’ during December!

Downtown Wichita Falls has taken over bringing fun for the whole family.

A free showing of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. Then, another free showing of the 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will be on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development is partnering with 10 businesses to create a Willy Wonka inspired drink menu of Fizzy Lifting Drinks. Businesses participating will be selling the drink starting December 1 until December.

Businesses participating are the following:

  • 6th Street Winery
  • 8th St. Coffee House
  • Highlander Public House
  • Iron House Pub
  • Karat Bar Bistro
  • O.G. Cellars at the Holt
  • The Broken Tap
  • The Duck Coffee Co.
  • The Speakeasy Distillery
  • Wichita Falls Brewing Company

The Annual City of Lights Parade and Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. The parade starts at 8th ad Travis, goes down 8th, over to Ohio, and up 9th Street to Bluff Street.

