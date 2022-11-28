WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Oompa Loompa doompety doo, downtown Wichita Falls is turning ‘Wonka’ during December!
Downtown Wichita Falls has taken over bringing fun for the whole family.
A free showing of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. Then, another free showing of the 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will be on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development is partnering with 10 businesses to create a Willy Wonka inspired drink menu of Fizzy Lifting Drinks. Businesses participating will be selling the drink starting December 1 until December.
Businesses participating are the following:
- 6th Street Winery
- 8th St. Coffee House
- Highlander Public House
- Iron House Pub
- Karat Bar Bistro
- O.G. Cellars at the Holt
- The Broken Tap
- The Duck Coffee Co.
- The Speakeasy Distillery
- Wichita Falls Brewing Company
The Annual City of Lights Parade and Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. The parade starts at 8th ad Travis, goes down 8th, over to Ohio, and up 9th Street to Bluff Street.
