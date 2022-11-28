WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Oompa Loompa doompety doo, downtown Wichita Falls is turning ‘Wonka’ during December!

Downtown Wichita Falls has taken over bringing fun for the whole family.

A free showing of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. Then, another free showing of the 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will be on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m.

Courtesy: Downtown Development

Downtown Wichita Falls Development is partnering with 10 businesses to create a Willy Wonka inspired drink menu of Fizzy Lifting Drinks. Businesses participating will be selling the drink starting December 1 until December.

Businesses participating are the following:

6th Street Winery

8th St. Coffee House

Highlander Public House

Iron House Pub

Karat Bar Bistro

O.G. Cellars at the Holt

The Broken Tap

The Duck Coffee Co.

The Speakeasy Distillery

Wichita Falls Brewing Company

The Annual City of Lights Parade and Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. The parade starts at 8th ad Travis, goes down 8th, over to Ohio, and up 9th Street to Bluff Street.

To read more about the parade click here.