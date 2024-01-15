WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the thick of record-low freezing temperatures, the YMCA is ensuring all local friends have easy access to necessary winter gear.

Hundreds of coats, scarves, socks and more will be available, free of cost, for all at the Downtown YMCA’s upcoming Spread the Warmth — Day of Giving campaign on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., shop around new and gently used cozy clothes and blankets. While the recent winter weather has been fickle, YMCA President and CEO AJ Hernandez said he has noticed a need for giving back, especially after the holiday season.

“We recognize the financial burden that post-holidays can have on many. However, the needs continue,” Hernandez said. “That’s why we decided to offer our “Spread The Warmth” day of giving for the community. Our Y has been collecting coats, hats, scarves, blankets, socks [and more] in preparation to support those who may have a need.”

This first-come, first-served event will provide some relief from the recent unbearable cold, Hernandez said.

Taking place in the Downtown YMCA’s lobby, items of all sizes will be free for all who stop by.

“Anyone in the community can come shop any items that they need to stay warm… So, our hope is anyone in need gets help,” Hernandez said. “Our goal is that everyone has the ability to stay safe this winter season.”

Plus, for anyone interested in being a part of spreading the warmth directly, Hernandez said, the Downtown YMCA is still accepting donations in the main lobby through Wednesday, January 17 at 9 p.m.

To learn more about this open-for-all event, call the YMCA’s 9th Street location at (940) 322-7816.