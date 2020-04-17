Dozens of WF businesses submit ideas on re-opening ahead of Gov. Abbott’s address to jump-start economy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly 75 businesses have answered Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana’s call for ideas upon re-opening, before Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce plans for the state’s economy Friday.

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim said based on what local, state and national governments decide getting the economy back up and running will probably be in phases.

Typically bustling restaurants and shops are bare, owners looking ahead to brighter times when that same atmosphere returns.

“Every time you think that maybe next week or two weeks we’ll be open and then you hear some doctors saying months away,” Parkway Grill and Pelicans owner Scott Plowman said.

Scott and Melissa Plowman are a pair of nearly 75 business owners who shared their re-opening ideas with the city.

They’ve seen about a 75% decrease in operations, but did receive a PPP loan and plan to take guidance from the Texas Restaurant Association and government leaders.

“Restaurants can play a part and make sure when we do re-open that we do have our tables separated enough and make sure that customers aren’t just piling in,” Scott Plowman said.

Unemployment is on the rise, money into small and large businesses trickling rather than pouring, it’s a matter of what’s next and how the economy will bounce back.

“A lot of companies are either operating on a partially generating the revenue they were getting before and some just none at all and that just can’t happen forever,” Florsheim said.

“I think our city is really going to take some extra care and look to the experts, we do have some experts here, they’re I’m sure talking to them, and I think it’s going to come out to where we are able to open safely, keep the community safe and open slowly,” Melissa Plowman said.

Where there is fear, there is still hope in the form of a potential boost soon to the economy.

“It’s gonna be some sort of a phased in approach, unfortunately there’s just no way to open everything back up immediately as much as we would like that from the economy side of things, that’s just not practical,” Florsheim said.

Officials believe a slow and steady jump-start to the economy wins this race against COVID-19

Pelicans and Parkway Grill, like many, are offering a new way of business with curbside delivery.

Florsheim said businesses can still put in their two cents, just send him an email at henry@wichitafallschamber.com