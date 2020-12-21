DPS announces annual holiday campaign to promote safe driving

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)– DPS is reminding drivers to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by practicing safe driving habits and obeying all traffic laws.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaigns that will kick off on Wednesday, December 23.

“Another year is drawing to a close, and while there are many reasons to celebrate, we must all remember to do so responsibly to help keep our roadways safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “DPS troopers will increase patrols over the holidays, as will many of our fellow law enforcement partners across the state, and we will be on the lookout for drivers not obeying the law and endangering others. Public safety is our top priority, and we encourage all drivers to put safety first as you celebrate this holiday season.”

As part of two Operation Holiday initiatives, DPS troopers will be increasing enforcement beginning Wednesday, December 23, through Saturday, December 26, as well as Thursday, December 31, through Friday, January 1.

The nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative will run from December 23 through January 3.

The goal of these efforts is to increase safety on Texas roads.

DPS troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance, and not complying with the state’s “Move Over, Slow Down law,” among other traffic violations.

During DPS’ 2019 Christmas and New Year’s holiday enforcement efforts combined, a total of more than 169,000 warnings and citations were issued, including 15,786 speeding citations; 2,105 seat belt and child seat violations; 3,465 citations for driving without insurance; and 1,300 for violations of “Move Over Slow Down.”

Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 787 DWI arrests, 609 felony arrests, and 555 fugitive arrests.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the holiday season: