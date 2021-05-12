DPS Driver License office to undergo parking lot construction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The parking lot of the Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Office will undergo construction next week.

According to DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing, construction will begin Monday, May 17 and continue the entire week through Saturday, May 22.

Buesing said regular hours will be in place, but drivers should be prepared for delays and minor inconveniences.

The DPS Driver License Office is located at 5505 North Central Freeway, at the intersection of Central Freeway and Missile Road in Wichita Falls.

Appointments are required for in-person help and can be scheduled online.