DPS encourages safe driving practices, heighten patrols for Labor Day weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Law enforcement officials issued 102,274 citations and warnings issued last Labor Day weekend across the state and Texas Department of Public Safety officials are hoping to reduce that this year.

That’s why in addition to promoting safe driving practices, DPS has decided to amp up the law enforcement this weekend on Texas streets.

DPS Public Information Officer Sgt. Dan Beusing said distracted driving, speeding, which accounts for over 10,000 wrecks and drunk driving have been some of the common reasons for fatalities and encourages motorists to be cautious.

“The focus is to keep everybody safe, there’s gonna be an uptick in traffic this weekend, it’s a three day holiday sometimes four days, so a lot of people are going to be traveling, going to see family, going to vacation,” Buesing said.

Beusing also wants to remind folks to obey move over laws to keep emergency workers or folks having auto issues safe on the road.